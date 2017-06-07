Reward being offered for information on whereabouts of wanted fu - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Reward being offered for information on whereabouts of wanted fugitive

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Brenda Levario (Source: Midland County Crime Stoppers/Facebook) Brenda Levario (Source: Midland County Crime Stoppers/Facebook)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A $500 cash reward is being offered for information on the whereabouts of a wanted fugitive.

Authorities are looking for Brenda Levario, 38. We're told she is 5'4" tall and 118 pounds.

We're told she is a U.S. Marshal fugitive wanted for supervised release violation but her original charge was possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

If you have any information on Levario's whereabouts, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly