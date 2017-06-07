Reward being offered for information on whereabouts of wanted fugitive

Bob Stoops has announced he is retiring as head coach of the University of Oklahoma's football program.
Bob Stoops has announced he is retiring as head coach of the University of Oklahoma's football program.
A $500 cash reward is being offered for information on the whereabouts of a wanted fugitive. Authorities are looking for Brenda Levario, 38. We're told she is 5'4" tall and 118 pounds.
A $500 cash reward is being offered for information on the whereabouts of a wanted fugitive. Authorities are looking for Brenda Levario, 38. We're told she is 5'4" tall and 118 pounds.
Police say a West Texas man tired of paying child support drove some 450 miles (724 kilometers) with the intention of killing his two young children and their mother.
Police say a West Texas man tired of paying child support drove some 450 miles (724 kilometers) with the intention of killing his two young children and their mother.
Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.
Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.
A fire at an Odessa transmission repair shop is under investigation.
A fire at an Odessa transmission repair shop is under investigation.