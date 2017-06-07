Reward being offered for information on whereabouts of wanted fugitive

A $500 cash reward is being offered for information on the whereabouts of a wanted fugitive.

Authorities are looking for Brenda Levario, 38. We're told she is 5'4" tall and 118 pounds.

We're told she is a U.S. Marshal fugitive wanted for supervised release violation but her original charge was possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

If you have any information on Levario's whereabouts, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

