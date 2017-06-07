Transmission repair shop fire under investigation - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Transmission repair shop fire under investigation

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KWES). (Source: KWES).
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A fire at an Odessa transmission repair shop that happened early Wednesday morning is now under investigation. 

Andrea Goodson with the City of Odessa tells us the damage to the building is extensive. Some of the cars in the shop were also damaged. 

Fortunately, no one was harmed.

Authorities are working to find the cause at this time. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly