San Antonio Missions Pitcher Michael Kelley pitched six innings of one run baseball.

Final Score

RockHounds: 2

San Antonio Missions: 8

Stats

B.J. Boyd: (2-4)

Evan Manarino: (LP) (4.1 IP) (5 ER)

Michael Kelly: (WP) (6.0 IP) (1 ER)

RockHounds drop to 29-28.

