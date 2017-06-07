No action taken between Medical Center Hospital and retirees over benefits

Medical Center Hospital and its retirees are still going through the legal process over the changes to health care benefits.

The retiree’s health care benefits was a discussion item at Tuesday night’s Ector County Hospital District Board meeting.

Mary Thompson, new board president for the Ector County Hospital District, said “I just want to offer the possibility that we still want a good resolution for the hospital and the retirees. This is our hospital.”

We will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.

