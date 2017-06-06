New security measures now in effect at Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

The Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center has announced new security measures for all ticketed events starting today.

As a result, all bags that are brought into the facility will be checked prior to entry and no backpacks or large bags will be allowed into the building. We're told traditional diaper bags will be allowed but will still be subject to a bag check.

Other items that are prohibited in the facility include:

No contraband/illegal substances

No outside food and drink

No glass

No laser pointers or noisemakers

No strollers

No helium balloons

No large/oversized bags

No backpacks/duffel bags

No tobacco products/including vapor and e-cigarettes

Wagner Noel is also asking attendees to arrive one hour prior to all performances to ensure that checks can be completed and the performance can begin on time.

If you have any further questions about the security measures, you can call (432) 552-4430.

