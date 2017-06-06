Hobbs father faces charges after son found alone, shoeless

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - Police have arrested a New Mexico man after his 4-year-old son was found walking along a Hobbs street alone and without shoes.



Authorities say they found the boy Saturday evening and escorted him to a nearby trailer park where they located a man confirmed to be the boy's father passed out inside one of the residences.



They also found several hypodermic needles along with methamphetamine and marijuana in the home.



Authorities arrested 54-year-old Tracy Carpenter on charges that included abandonment or abuse of a child and drug possession.



The boy was released to the custody of state child welfare workers.



Carpenter was being held on a $3,000 bond. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.



