City of Midland plans to improve roads for the future

Chief Price Robinson with the Midland Police Department has decided to retire.
Roads are always a topic of discussion in Midland. Because the city council anticipates Midland's population could increase by 20,000 people over the next few years, first, they'd have to think of ways for the city to expand. The city council rated improving roads as the top focus point.
The Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center has announced new security measures for all ticketed events starting today.
Texting while driving is a thing of the past. During Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference he announced he signed the bill banning texting while driving statewide on Tuesday.
Police have arrested a New Mexico man after his 4-year-old son was found walking along a Hobbs street alone and without shoes.
