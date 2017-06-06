Arrest made in connection with Odessa bank robbery

An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery that occurred in Odessa back in May.

Bobby Chavez, 39, was taken into custody on Tuesday in the 1200 block of N. Lee St. just after 3 p.m.

The robbery happened at the First Basin Credit Union, located in the 700 block of Golder Ave., on May 30, 2017.

The Odessa Police Department with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Ector County Sheriff’s Department located and took the Chavez into custody without incident.

Chavez has been charged with robbery.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.