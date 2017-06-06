1 killed in motorcycle-car crash - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Monica Infante Garcia/Facebook) (Source: Monica Infante Garcia/Facebook)
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A Midland County crash has left one man dead. 

The crash between a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a truck tractor happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of FM 307 and County Road 114. 

Hunter Moses, 27, was pronounced dead after striking the trailer being towed by the truck tractor. 

No one else was hurt in the accident. 

