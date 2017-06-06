Pedestrian hit by driver in Hobbs Monday morning

One man was cited after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on Monday morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of Turner Street and Llano Drive, just before 5:30 a.m.

Authorities said Gary Lopez, 51, was traveling westbound on Llano Drive.

We’re told he was walking his bike while he crossed the intersection and that’s when he was struck by a vehicle.

According to authorities, Lorenzo Gonzalez, 57, who was the driver of the vehicle, tried to make a turn, failed to yield, hitting Lopez.

Lopez was later taken to Lea Regional Medical Center after complaining of neck, arm and head pain and then later released.

Authorities cited Gonzales for failing to yield.

