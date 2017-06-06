First Alert Weather Day issued for New Mexico area

Today is a First Alert Weather Day. We could see some isolated storms pop up over our higher terrain areas and over New Mexico in the late afternoon to evening hours.



Our main threats will be large hail and strong wind. We could also get some heavy rain which could lead to flooding.



A strong complex of storms may impact the area late tonight into early Wednesday morning so now is a good time to check those weather radios.



