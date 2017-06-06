Ector Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for convenience store robbery suspect

The Ector County Sheriff Office is looking for a suspect involved in convenience store robbery last month.



We’re told the robbery took place at the 7-Eleven, located at 7000 N. County Road West, back on May 23, 2017.



Authorities tell us the suspect entered the store, displayed a black handgun and pointed it at the clerk and demanded money.



The clerk complied and the suspect then left in her vehicle westbound on Yukon Road.



We’re told the suspect is described as a white female, in her mid to late 30’s, 5’ tall, medium build, light skinned with dark hair in a ponytail.



Surveillance video showed the suspect wearing a white, green and black stripped shirt, black pants and black shoes with white soles.



According to authorities, the suspect appeared to be driving a tan colored late 90’s to early 2000 4-door car with a gray wheel on the back passenger side and a black wheel on the front passenger side.

If you have any information on this suspect, please contact Investigator Edgar Lozoya at the Ector County Sheriff’s Office at (432) 335-3050.

