Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs texting while driving bill

Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement today that he signed the texting while driving bill.

This means that you will no longer be able to send an electronic message while driving.

We're told texting would be punishable by a fine of up to $99 for first-time offenders and $200 for repeat offenses.

The ban will only cover texting, not other phone use such as Internet or GPS.

Texas Rep. Tom Craddick, who is from the Midland area and was author of the bill, said in a statement, "I am pleased that Governor Abbott signed House Bill 62 and it will become law. By enacting this public safety legislation, the governor is saving lives by deterring this dangerous and deadly behavior. For a long time, Texas has needed this law to prevent the loss of life in unnecessary and preventable crashes and we finally have it. This delivers a strong message to Texas drivers to stop texting, put down their phone, and keep their eyes on the road. Like AT&T says: It can wait."

The bill is now law in the state of Texas and will take effect on Sept. 1, 2017.

