Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs texting while driving bill

DPS Troopers are on the scene of an accident in Midland County. Details are very limited at this time but we're told the accident is located near the intersection of FM 307 and County Road 1140.
DPS Troopers are on the scene of an accident in Midland County. Details are very limited at this time but we're told the accident is located near the intersection of FM 307 and County Road 1140.
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.
One man was cited after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on Monday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of Turner Street and Llano Drive, just before 5:30 a.m.
One man was cited after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on Monday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of Turner Street and Llano Drive, just before 5:30 a.m.
The bill would preempt local regulations that conflict with state regulations.
The bill would preempt local regulations that conflict with state regulations.
Today is a First Alert Weather Day. We could see some isolated storms pop up over our higher terrain areas and over New Mexico in the late afternoon to evening hours. Our main threats will be large hail and strong wind.
Today is a First Alert Weather Day. We could see some isolated storms pop up over our higher terrain areas and over New Mexico in the late afternoon to evening hours. Our main threats will be large hail and strong wind.