Midland police Chief Price Robinson announces retirement

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Chief Price Robinson with the Midland Police Department has decided to retire. 

Sara Bustilloz, spokeswoman for the City of Midland said his last day will be August 31. 

Robinson has been with the department since 1980, was interim chief after John Urby retired and was named police chief in 2008. 

No word yet on who will replace him. 

