Permian and Odessa High getting new coaches

Jance Morris will take over the Odessa High Boys Basketball Program.

He has coached at Perryton since 2015.

Perryton finished last season ranked in the Class 4A top 25.

Morris has also coached boys basketball at Dalhart and Lingleville.

Hilberto Ochoa is set to become The Permian High Boy's and Girl's Cross Country Coach.

He will also coach girls track and field.

Ochoa most recently coached girls track at Midland High School.

This information is according to ECISD officials.

Copyright. 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.