Basketball lessons from former WNBA player, Big Lake resident helping younger generation

Just about 40 kids came out to the Rankin High gymnasium to learn the fundamentals of basketball, from someone who used to lace up their high tops just like them. They learned a little dribbling, shooting, and a little yoga.

“I grew up in a small town. I know what it’s like to have hoop dreams, to want to make it,” said Alicia Thompson, former WNBA player and coach at the clinic.

Thompson is trying to pass on her knowledge of the game of basketball to the next generation of hoopers in West Texas.

“I see a lot of me’s running around here. Kids that just love the game, they don’t have much to do in their hometown and they just want to become better,” said Thompson.

Thompson, the second leading scorer in Texas Tech Lady Red Raider history and former first round pick, could score the rock. Players in the WNBA and NBA letting it fly more, at Thompson’s camp she makes sure the campers know what to do before the ball leaves their hands.

“Beef is a word that I learned when I started shooting early. It stands for: Balance, Elbow, Eyes on the target, and Follow through,” said Thompson.

The kids that came to the first day of camp walked into the gym for different reasons.

“It’s my senior year. I’ve been trying to go to as many camps as possible and get in the gym as much as I can so that we can have a really successful senior year,” said Sadie Arguello, a senior at Iraan High School.

“She’s helping me understand what it means to work hard and know what you have to do to make it all the way,” said Devin Acosta, an eighth grader.

All the way, just like their favorite players.

“Probably Steph Curry or Kawhi Leonard,” said Acosta.

“Steph Curry, bandwagon,” said Arguello

The four-hour day ended with the kids learning about yoga and proper stretching to help them deal with stress.

“I like yoga but I didn’t see a place for it in basketball. I didn’t know why we were going to do it today. After doing it, I feel so refreshed and I’m not even tired anymore. I’m ready to go,” said Arguello.

With more camps like this, these young hoopers know their futures are bright.

“I want to be an amazing shooter because we don’t have a lot of size on our team so we don’t get a lot of stuff in the paint. I want to always be ready and if I have an open shot I want to take it and I want my teammates to count on me to be able to do that,” said Arguello.

“It was just an amazing experience,” said Acosta.

There are two more clinics on Tuesday. From 8 a.m.- noon for kids grades 3-8, and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. for grades 9-12.

