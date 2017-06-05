Earthquake reported in West Texas

An earthquake was reported in West Texas on Monday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey reported the earthquake occurred just before 4 p.m. and was rated a 3.1 on the Richter scale.

The earthquake was epicentered eight miles north-northwest of Coyanosa, Texas or 17 miles west of Grandfalls, Texas.

No word if there was any damage or injuries.

