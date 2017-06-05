Stay safe from pool-side illnesses this summer

With all the heat this week many families are looking to cool off by the pool, but some hidden dangers might be lurking in the water.

Studies show infections picked up at the pool have nearly doubled in recent years across the nation.

Cryptosporidiosis is an illness that can cause a bad case of diarrhea lasting several weeks and pool side cases have doubled since 2014.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the illness is spread when someone comes in contact with the stool of someone who has the infection. It can even be life threatening to someone with a weak immune system.

The Midland Health Department said we haven't dealt with any locally.

"We've been sort of lucky that we haven't had any," said Celestino Garcia, Health Manager with The Midland Health Department. "At least none reported to us. Let's put it that way, we haven't had any reported throughout the years and my hats off to the people operating the pools because it's hard work, it's not that simple."

But because it hasn't been reported doesn't mean it can't happen. So what can you do to steer clear of it?

"I think that we need help from our citizens," said Garcia. "Make sure if you're sick or if your kids are sick do not send them to the pool. Particularly if they have any kind of cold or virus or any bowel movements, obviously you want them to stay home."

Whenever you go swimming, make sure to not swallow any pool water, and if you notice anyone in the pool sick, let the pool operator know.

Taking plenty of restroom breaks, staying hydrated and avoiding the pool if you have any open wounds are other ways to make sure you're safe while taking a dip.

The Midland Health Department said showering before and after going for a swim also helps avoid infections. You should apply these rules while swimming in all pools and bodies of water.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.