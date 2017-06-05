Odessa Police kick off P.A.L. youth program Monday

Police said the situation is contained.
If you use exit 136 off of I-20, you probably already know how busy it can get. But for the next few weeks, maybe even up to a month, it's going to get even busier.
With all the heat this week many families are looking to cool off by the pool, but some hidden dangers might be lurking in the water. Studies show infections picked up at the pool have nearly doubled in recent years across the nation.
Imagine your child taking a class field trip without having to leave the classroom. A survey by Google found 43% of schools around the country considered getting rid of field trips entirely. But one device is changing the game.
An earthquake was reported in West Texas on Monday afternoon. The United States Geological Survey reported the earthquake occurred just before 4 p.m. and was rated a 3.1 on the Richter scale.
