Odessa Police kick off P.A.L. youth program Monday

The Odessa Police Department is working with the National Association of Police Athletic Leagues, also known as P.A.L.



The Odessa Police Department started the summer program Monday that will last about four weeks.



P.A.L., is a youth program that utilizes athletic and recreational activities to create trust and understanding between police officers and youth.

Police officers oversee, mentor and instruct sporting events, teamwork and leadership activities.



The P.A.L. youth program has kids participate in activities like basketball, volleyball, and this year starts swimming and bowling.



Every summer the Odessa P.A.L. has summer camp at Floyd Gwin Park and 85 local kids are participating this year.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.

