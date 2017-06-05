Traffic Alert: Lane closure of eastbound Hwy 191 in Odessa, June 6th

Heads up if you are going to be traveling on Highway 191 in Odessa this Tuesday.



According to Odessa TxDOT, crews will be patching the eastbound outside lane of State Highway 191 between East Loop 338 and Billy Hext Road.



The on ramp to Highway 191 and off ramp to Billy Hext Road will be closed. We’re are told for drivers to be careful in that area if you can’t avoid it.



