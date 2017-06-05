TxDOT warning drivers of two work zones in Midland

If you use exit 136 off of I-20, you probably already know how busy it can get. But for the next few weeks, maybe even up to a month, it's going to get even busier.

"We're about to start a project, we're actually starting tonight (Monday) on I-20 and Highway 349," said Gene Powell with Texas Department of Transportation. "Work is actually being done on Highway 349, we have about three miles we're going to rehab. It's a $3.7 million dollar project that Price Construction has."

Gene Powell, with the Texas Department of Transportation, said the construction will cause about a three mile stretch of Highway 349 to be limited to one lane going each way.

It's also going to change three stoplights into flashing lights, as well as one other major change.

"The most important thing to know is the frontage roads will both become one lane," said Powell. "Since there's only one lane, they will be one-way frontage roads for the next two or three, or four weeks, depending on rain and things like that."

Powell wants to get out ahead of any road rage, because while the roads will still be blocked off during the day, you won't see anybody working.

They're all on the night-shift for good reason.

"Less traffic, so it also reduces the week for the traveling public as well," said Powell. "Instead of having a very, very busy intersection, going around traffic control. We'll have the workers and heavy equipment out of there so there's fewer surprises for people coming through the intersection."

The lights on FM 1788 are also going to become flashing as TxDOT is beginning the next phase on that construction.

TxDOT is asking everyone to remain aware and find a different route if possible.

The work on Highway 349 should be done by July.

