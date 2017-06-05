Execution date set for Midland Co. convicted murderer - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Execution date set for Midland Co. convicted murderer

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Clinton Young (Source: Midland County Detention Center) Clinton Young (Source: Midland County Detention Center)
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

An execution date has been set for a Midland County convicted murderer. 

Clinton Young will be executed on Oct. 26, 2017 after 6 p.m. 

Young was convicted for the capital murders of 41-year-old Doyle Douglas and 52-year-old Samuel Petrey and stealing their cars.  Young, reportedly, dumped one of the bodies in a Midland County oil field.

His 2001 arrest stems from a high speed chase with Midland authorities that ended in gun fire.

Young was sentenced back in April of 2003. 

