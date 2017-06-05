Registration now open for Midland Police Department Kids Academy

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer? Enroll them in the Midland Police Department Kids Academy.

Children ages 8-12 years old can attend the academy to learn more about the Midland Police Department.

The academy is being held Jun 19-23, 2017, from 8 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the MLK Center.

Be sure to apply by June 16, 2017.

You can download a registration form by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.