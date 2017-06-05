Monahans police seeking information regarding graffiti case

The Monahans Police Department is seeking information regarding a weekend graffiti case.

We're told that during the early morning hours on Friday, June 2, an unknown person or persons spray painted "Jeff" on an RV in the 1400 block of S. Allen Ave.

Authorities said the unknown person also spray painted on a metal fence and a wooden fence in the alley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ward County Crime Stoppers at (432) 943-TIPS or the Monahans Police Department at (432) 943-3254.

