Odessa police releases top outstanding warrants for the week

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Joshua Ray Perez (Source: Odessa Police Department) Joshua Ray Perez (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Thomas Charter (Source: Odessa Police Department) Thomas Charter (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Don Stanley Casas (Source: Odessa Police Department) Don Stanley Casas (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Jessica Castaneda (Source: Odessa Police Department) Jessica Castaneda (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Jacob King (Source: Odessa Police Department) Jacob King (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department has released their top outstanding warrant list this week.

The list features fugitives who have multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week’s list is Joshua Ray Perez, 32, with 16 outstanding warrants.

Following behind him is Thomas Charter, 40, with 14 outstanding warrants.

Rounding out the list is Don Stanley Casas, 41, with 11 warrants, Jessica Castaneda, 32, with nine warrants and Jacob King, 19, with nine warrants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these fugitives, contact the Odessa Police Department or go online at odessacrimestoppers.org to leave a secure tip or call (432) 333-TIPS.

Any information that leads to an arrest of these fugitives could receive a cash reward.

