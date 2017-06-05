Odessa police releases top outstanding warrants for the week

The Midland Independent School District is providing a summer meal program for local children. During the summer months, children 18 years old and younger will be able to take part in the Summer Food Service Program free of charge. “Our children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life,” Michelle Helms, MISD Director of Child Nutrition Services said. “With nearly 2 million food-insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals...

