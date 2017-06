The Midland RockHounds lost the postponed game, but looked good in Sundays second game.

Final Score

Northwest Arkansas Naturals: 2

RockHounds: 8

Stats

Yario Munoz: (2-4) (2 RBI)

Grant Holmes: (WP) (6 IP) (2 ER) (9 K)

RockHounds improve to 29-27.

Copyright. 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.