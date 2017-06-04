ESC18 Hosting third technology conference for teachers

For three years, Region 18 Education Service Center has hosted a technology conference for educators.

Monday, the 80 teaching professionals who have signed up, will meet up at 2811 LaForce Boulevard in Midland for this years edition.

The conference isn't to introduce new technology, as most teachers in the area have already learned that. Instead, Region 18 Technology Integration Specialist Laura Kile told us it's to help them learn how to use it better.

"Principals are encouraging them to use them," said Kile. "They have their teammates, our maybe if they're the teacher that has the reluctance, a lot of their teammates are excited to incorporate it. So this is good opportunity to get exposed to a lot of things and a lot of ideas, with the idea that if you can take away one of them, that's a way to move in that direction."

Kile said she's such a huge supporter of technology in the classroom because of her own experience.

"The story I always tell when I'm talking to teachers was the caliber of work that my students gave me was given to people beyond my eyes," said Kile. "Improved and impressed me."

If you have not signed up for the conference, that starts at 8 a.m., you can still do so for $100.

You can also register on their website.

