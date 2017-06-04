Crane County Sheriffs on scene of two-vehicle crash - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Crane County Sheriffs on scene of two-vehicle crash

By Gerald Tracy, Multi-Media Journalist
CRANE COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The Crane County Sheriff's Office are at the scene of a two-vehicle accident nine miles north of Crane.

They are joined by the Crane Volunteer Fire Department and Texas Highway Patrol on U.S. Highway 385, where they have closed it down to one lane.

The sheriff is asking everyone to avoid the area if possible.

No word on any injuries. 

