Saturday nights Midland RockHounds game has been rescheduled.

The game was sent into a rain delay in the 8th inning. Rockhounds were down 6-5.

The game will resume Sunday @ 1:00 p.m.

After that game is finished, there will be a 30 minute break after the end of game one.

Then they will play a full 9 inning game to wrap up the series versus The Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Copyright. 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.