Power outages reported across the Permian Basin

Power outages reported across the Permian Basin

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Saturday night's weather has left some customers in the dark across the Permian Basin. 

As of this report, almost 700 customers were without power in central Odessa.

Also, a power outage was reported in Midland with 169 customers without power. 

For the latest on power outages, visit the ONCOR Stormcenter website at http://stormcenter.oncor.com/external/default.html.

