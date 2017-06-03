Centennial Library's Summer Reading Program kicks off

Police say two terror incidents involved a vehicle colliding with pedestrians on London Bridge and a stabbing at a nearby area of bars and restaurants.
Police say two terror incidents involved a vehicle colliding with pedestrians on London Bridge and a stabbing at a nearby area of bars and restaurants.
Not many eight-year-old girls spend their Saturday afternoons working hard to get better, but then again, not many young girls are winning 50-plus softball games in a year.
Not many eight-year-old girls spend their Saturday afternoons working hard to get better, but then again, not many young girls are winning 50-plus softball games in a year.
It's hard to tell what the world will look like 20 or maybe even 50 years from now. But if there's one thing for sure, you've got to start small. That's why Keep Midland Beautiful brought Super Kids Save the World to Midland, a large exhibit located in the Centennial Library that aims to teach children the importance of recycling, reusing, renewable energy, or composting. "We only have so much space on this planet and there's only more people. We need to start being consc...
It's hard to tell what the world will look like 20 or maybe even 50 years from now. But if there's one thing for sure, you've got to start small. That's why Keep Midland Beautiful brought Super Kids Save the World to Midland, a large exhibit located in the Centennial Library that aims to teach children the importance of recycling, reusing, renewable energy, or composting. "We only have so much space on this planet and there's only more people. We need to start being consc...