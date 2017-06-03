Sweet Expectations provides services for expecting moms

It's hard to tell what the world will look like 20 or maybe even 50 years from now. But if there's one thing for sure, you've got to start small. That's why Keep Midland Beautiful brought Super Kids Save the World to Midland, a large exhibit located in the Centennial Library that aims to teach children the importance of recycling, reusing, renewable energy, or composting. "We only have so much space on this planet and there's only more people. We need to start being consc...
The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating a missing person. Police are searching for Daisy Sosa, 35. Sosa was last seen early this morning around 1 a.m.
A plane headed to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport from San Antonio International Airport has veered off the runway, according to NBC-DFW.
The Midland Police Department needs your help locating a suspect following a robbery. We're told it all took place in the 1700 block of S. Garfield St. around 5:10 p.m. Friday.
