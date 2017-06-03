Sweet Expectations provides services for expecting moms

Being an expecting mother can be an exciting time but it also comes with a lot of preparation.

That's why Medical Center Hospital held Sweet Expectations at the Grande FunDome Saturday morning. It's an annual event that educates new and expecting moms on how to lead a healthier lifestyle. Mothers got to visit with over 35 vendors and play games like a diaper changing contest to the Price is Right.

Vendors showed mothers the resources and services available for when moms begin motherhood. There were vendors from the March of Dimes that gave information on prenatal care, the Texas Department of Transportation on child car safety, to UTPB First Five for family support programs.

"It's important for women to have good prenatal care and that prenatal care begins with good education and information," said Medical Center Hospital Communications Relations Coordinator Susan Thornton. "That's what we're trying to give them today. We want healthy moms and healthy babies."

If you missed today's event, you can still visit the Medical Center for Women and Infants. They offer tours so you can view their facility and learn about their classes. The center opened in 2012 and includes 12 labor and eliver rooms, 30 private post-partum rooms, 20 newborn nursery rooms and 30 private Neonatal Intensive Care Unit rooms. They said it's the most state of the art maternity center in the region.

