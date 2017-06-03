Super Kids Save the World teaches kids how to save the planet

It's hard to tell what the world will look like 20 or maybe even 50 years from now. But if there's one thing for sure, you've got to start small.

That's why Keep Midland Beautiful brought Super Kids Save the World to Midland, a large exhibit located in the Centennial Library that aims to teach children the importance of recycling, reusing, renewable energy, or composting.

"We only have so much space on this planet and there's only more people. We need to start being conscious about the waste we produce and how we dispose of it," said Keep Midland Beautiful Executive Director Amanda Byrom.

Teaming up with the library's Summer Reading Program, this is the first time Keep Midland Beautiful has done a exhibit with the library. The exhibit gives kids the hands-on experience to learn how to create energy, how to fix things, and how to recycle.

Extra activities include a recycled fashion show, a recycled junk art contest, solar hot dog making and making pinwheels.

Keep Midland Beautiful said this is a great way to get kids active during the summer but also learn how to save the planet one step at a time.

“The younger kids are our future, they will make a change in the world, and so we’re teaching them how to be superheroes now and how to grow into the future,” said Byrom.

The exhibit will be open all summer until September 9.

