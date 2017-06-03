Missing Odessa woman found - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Missing Odessa woman found

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Daisy Sosa (Source: Odessa Police Department/Facebook) Daisy Sosa (Source: Odessa Police Department/Facebook)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

UPDATE: A missing Odessa woman was found Saturday.

----------------------------------------------------------------

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating a missing person.

Police are searching for Daisy Sosa, 35.

Sosa was last seen early this morning around 1 a.m.

If you have any information, contact the Odessa Police Department at (432) 335-4933.

