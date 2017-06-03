Jackalopes staying put

Odessa Jackalope Hockey is here to stay in Odessa.

The jackalopes will continue playing at The Ector County Coliseum for the next five seasons.

Ector County Commissioners recently approved the teams extension option on the building.

The extension was set to expire on June, 1st of this year.

The original contract was singed back in 2011.

The jackalopes have played at The Ector County Coliseum since their inaugural season in 1997.

