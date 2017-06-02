Midland police searching for robbery suspect

The Midland Police Department needs your help locating a suspect following a robbery.

We're told it all took place in the 1700 block of S. Garfield St. around 5:10 p.m. Friday.

Midland police said a man was stopped by an older model silver Honda 4-door passenger car occupied by three Hispanic males.

According to the report, the three men signaled the victim to pull over acting like something was wrong with his motorcycle.

We're told once the stopped, a Hispanic man got out of the Honda and demanded the victim's money.

Police said, that's when, the suspect took the money from within the victim's pocket.

The report stated that as the victim got off his motorcycle to confront the suspect, the suspect flashed a pistol at the victim.

The suspect was last seen heading northbound on Garfield Street.

If you know who the man is, contact Midland police at (432) 685-7108.

