Three softball players join Title IX lawsuit against Midland College

The legal battle between Midland College and Lady Chaps Softball Head Coach Tommy Ramos continues.

“We provided a little more detail as to Coach Ramos’ standing to file this lawsuit,” said John Klassen, attorney for Tommy Ramos.

This week, Klassen described how the softball facilities directly affect the coaches job performance while also adding three current players to the suit.

“They’re the one that day-to-day along with their coach suffer the brunt of the inequalities,” said Klassen.

The changes to the previous lawsuit Coach Ramos filed last month come after Midland College asked the court to dismiss the complaint since he is a coach not a player. The amended lawsuit describes the conditions Coach Ramos and the team have to deal with: two toilets that have to be shared by as many as 40 women, no training facilities, lack of publicity, discrepancy in recruiting budget. In the world of college sports and winning, without the backing by the college, the suit says Coach Ramos sometimes worries about his job status.

“He’s not just complaining on behalf of the young women who play for him. He has his own impact to the violations,” said Klassen.

Klassen added a trial is not out of the realm of possibility but hopes the two sides can start talking.

“These young women love to play softball and Coach Ramos loves to coach softball. That’s what they want to devote 100% of their time to,” said Klassen.

Sooner rather than later.

