Ector County I.S.D. announces new principals for Odessa, Permian High School

The Ector County Independent School District has named two new principals for Odessa and Permian High School.



The district tells us that Mauricio Marquez, who was the top man at Crockett Middle School will be the new principal for Odessa High and Danny Gex will be the new principal for Permian High School.



Gex comes from Stratford High School, outside of Houston.



Both former principals will be re-assigned for next school year.



