Balmorhea Springs subject of environmental study by Texas Parks and Wildlife

The Balmorhea Springs are the subject of another environmental study on the effects of the oil and gas industry moving into the area.



The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is conducting the study.



State Parks Director Brent Leisure said that he cannot remember a more comprehensive study by his department monitoring plants, fish, insects and the famous oasis.



Last year, Apache announced a big finding in the areas around the state park and are hoping to be drilling in the near future.



