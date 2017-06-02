TCEQ investigation report says no health risks resulted from West Odessa tire fire

You might remember seeing thick black smoke back in April from a fire that started on a tire disposal facility. The investigation by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is all wrapped up and was signed off on last week.



The report said even though the smoke was in the air for hours, at no point was the air a health risk.

The report still does not say how the fire started. When TCEQ was called in for help, they put out air monitors as the fire was burning, the monitors showed the air was not at risk for pollution.

As the fire was burning, investigators said water couldn't reach the top of the fire, their only option was to use dirt to put it out. It took about 2,460 yards of dirt to extinguish it completely, that's about 190 trucks full of dirt.

Money to pay for the resources to help put the fire out came from all of the responding agencies.



The report also said no violations were found from the investigation and agencies are still trying to confirm all permits were up to date.

