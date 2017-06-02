Class of 2017: Midland I.S.D. graduation ceremony schedule

More high school seniors will be taking a walk across the stage this weekend.



It all begins with Coleman High School Friday night, June 2, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. at the Chap Center, located on the campus of Midland College.



Saturday, June 3, 2017, is double dose of graduations.



First, Midland Lee High School seniors will walk the stage at 10 a.m. at the Chap Center. Then, at 4 p.m., it's Midland High School's turn.

Anyone attending the Midland Lee or Midland High graduations must have a ticket to gain entry.



Both the Lee High School and Midland High School ceremonies will be live streamed if you're unable to make it.



To catch those live streams, just log on to http://www.midlandisd.net.



