NewsWest 9 studios has been 'flocked'

Heads up Midlanders, don't be surprised if you wake up one morning to find out you've been flocked!



The NewsWest 9 studios is among the victims of the Lee Cheerleader's fundraiser.



They're going flocking in the dark of night.



They cover your yard with pink flamingos and Lee High banners.



Cheer team members say it's a fun and unconventional way to raise money for the squad.



"You pay to get them off your yard or you can pay to flock somebody else. You can even pay to find out who flocked you, exactly. The community is very supportive of it," said Alianna Herrera with Lee Cheer.



The money raised will go to support Lee cheer as they want to go to cheer camp this summer.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.