Grand re-opening held for McDonald's restaurant in Odessa

A new look to the golden arches in Odessa.



McDonald's on Andrews Highway got a facelift.



They celebrated their grand re-opening on Friday.



They served cake on their new tables and showed off new TV's and more.



They also made a $1,000 check presentation to the Boys and Girls Club of the Permian Basin.



The money will go toward the operations of the club and everyone was grateful for the gift.



"They were happy. They were like, "Oh we get to go buy new clothes and new shoes and stuff for the boys club?!" I'm like, no guys, it's going to go basically to the operations. So they appreciate it. You know, a lot of times the kids, they come to the boys club but they don't know a lot of the community does get behind them to support them. So for them to actually get to come out and get to see that, it's really good," said Desmond Brooks, Unit Director with the Boys and Girls Club of the Permian Basin.



Friday was the ribbon cutting but McDonald's will have music and giveaways next weekend.



