City of Midland continuing 'Movie in the Park' event tonight

Now that schools out for the summer, it's time to find any extra activity for those kiddos you can.



Why not check out 'Movie in the Park' in Midland?



On Friday night, you can catch a free showing of "Zootopia" at Butler Park.



Show time is 9 p.m.



Be sure to get there early to get a good place to sit.



Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.



Here is the complete schedule for Movie in the Park in Midland (weather permitting):

Fri., June 2 - "Zootopia" - Butler Park, 3801 Bluebird Ln.

Fri., June 16 - "Star Wars: Rogue One" - Windlands Park, 1001 W. Dengar Ave.

Fri., July 7 - "The Jungle Book (2016)" - C.J. Kelly Park, 5500 League Dr.

Fri., July 21 - "Finding Dory" - Hogan Park, 1201 E. Wadley Ave.

Fri., Aug. 4 - "Secret Life of Pets" - Beal Park, 5200 W. Wall St.

Fri., Aug. 18 - "Sing" - Fasken Park, 2301 Humble Ave.

