Hobbs SWAT team subdues suicidal man after armed standoff

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - A police SWAT team in Hobbs managed to persuade an armed, suicidal man to surrender after an hourslong standoff.



Police say officers were called to an apartment complex Thursday evening about a man threatening suicide. They found him standing in the window with what appeared to be a pistol to his head.



A police news release says officers were unsuccessful in getting the man to immediately surrender. So the SWAT was called and negotiators with the team tried to convince him to surrender for several hours.



The man opened his door and confronted officers as the SWAT team was evacuating residents and negotiators were finally able to persuade him to surrender.



The pistol turned out to be a BB gun. The man was detained pending a mental health evaluation.



(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)