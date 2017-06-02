Vandals break windows with rocks, bricks in Odessa

Over the last two days, vandals broke dozens of car windows in Odessa with large rocks and bricks. Now, four people are behind bars.

Odessa police arrested Marqalo Flores, 18, Dimitri Flores, 24, Esteban Flores, 18, and Dominic Flores, 21.

Authorities responded several dozen calls between June 1 and June 2. All of the calls involved damaged car windows, all caused by bricks and rocks.

On Thursday, Marisa Renteria spent the night at a friend's house in central Odessa. She woke up Friday morning and didn't see the damage until she checked her mirror. That's when she panicked.

"This is the only car I have and it took me a while to get this car. It's hard to be paying for stuff like that. I don't got the money to be paying for anything right now," said Renteria.

She's not alone. Odessa police responded to vandalism calls all day.

"The numbers just increase by the hour," said Cpl. Steve LeSueur of the Odessa Police Department.

After seeing the men matching the description on Friday morning, police conducted a traffic stop. They saw a pile of bricks in the back of the car and arrested the men.

"Sometimes these people get away with it for quite a while, but eventually they are going to get caught. We do not have any more suspects. We believe we have all four suspects in custody at this time. However, we do believe there are more victims out there that simply have not made a report with us," said LeSueur.

Now after filing a police report, Renteria is left trying to figure out how she'll be able to afford a new window.

"What do they get out of that? It's just giving us more problems. What would they think if that happened to them? They wouldn't be happy about it," she said.

All four suspects are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. If you believe you may have surveillance video or are a victim yourself, call the OPD Criminal Investigation Division at (432) 335-3333.

We're told more charges are expected as the investigation continues.

