Police: 4 men arrested, engaging in organized crime - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Police: 4 men arrested, engaging in organized crime

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Odessa Police Department) (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Four men are behind bars after a string of criminal activity. 

Odessa police arrested Marqalo Flores, 18, Dimitri Flores, 24, Esteban Flores, 18, and Dominic Flores, 21. 

Authorities responded to at least one dozen calls between June 1 and June 2. All of the calls involved damaged car windows, all caused by bricks. 

After seeing the men matching the description on Friday morning, police conducted a traffic stop. They saw a pile of bricks in the back of the car and arrested the men. 

We're told more charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly