Police: 4 men arrested, engaging in organized crime

Four men are behind bars after a string of criminal activity.

Odessa police arrested Marqalo Flores, 18, Dimitri Flores, 24, Esteban Flores, 18, and Dominic Flores, 21.

Authorities responded to at least one dozen calls between June 1 and June 2. All of the calls involved damaged car windows, all caused by bricks.

After seeing the men matching the description on Friday morning, police conducted a traffic stop. They saw a pile of bricks in the back of the car and arrested the men.

We're told more charges are expected as the investigation continues.

