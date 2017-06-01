San Angelo Police investigating shooting involving 14-month-old - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

San Angelo Police investigating shooting involving 14-month-old girl

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
SAN ANGELO, TX (KWES) -

The San Angelo Police Department is investigating following a shooting involving a 14-month-old girl.

Details are limited but we're told police were called to Shannon Medical Center's Emergency Room around 4 p.m. Thursday for the report of a 14-month-old female gunshot victim.

No other details have been released yet.

