San Angelo Police investigating shooting involving 14-month-old girl

Almost $300,000, $275,000 to be exact, that’s how much Orlando Riddick will be paid annually.
Almost $300,000, $275,000 to be exact, that’s how much Orlando Riddick will be paid annually.
The San Angelo Police Department is investigating following a shooting involving a 14-month-old girl.
The San Angelo Police Department is investigating following a shooting involving a 14-month-old girl.
State lawmakers still have work to do, even though the legislative session is over. Several high profile and controversial bills could get passed if a special session is called.
State lawmakers still have work to do, even though the legislative session is over. Several high profile and controversial bills could get passed if a special session is called.
The City of Midland is struggling with people trying to recycle things they shouldn't. Recently, their aluminum bins have been overcrowded with metal items like car parts.
The City of Midland is struggling with people trying to recycle things they shouldn't. Recently, their aluminum bins have been overcrowded with metal items like car parts.
The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating three suspects involved in a convenience store robbery. The robbery occurred in the 4100 block of Andrews Highway at the Chevron back on April 23, 2017.
The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating three suspects involved in a convenience store robbery. The robbery occurred in the 4100 block of Andrews Highway at the Chevron back on April 23, 2017.