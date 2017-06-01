Odessa police searching for 3 robbery suspects

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating three suspects involved in a convenience store robbery.

The robbery occurred in the 4100 block of Andrews Highway at the Chevron back on April 23, 2017.

We're told the total of three suspects walked into the store.

That's when one of the suspects pointed a gun at the employee and a second suspect jumped over the counter and took money from the cash register.

We're told the third suspect also took some items from the store.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a light blue 90's model Ford F-150 with New Mexico plates.

If you have any information on any of the suspects, contact Det. T. Autry at (432) 335-4926 or Odessa Crimestoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #17-08966.

