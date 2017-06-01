Vandalism in Big Spring leaves over $3,000 in damage, police investigating

State lawmakers still have work to do, even though the legislative session is over. Several high profile and controversial bills could get passed if a special session is called.
The City of Midland is struggling with people trying to recycle things they shouldn't. Recently, their aluminum bins have been overcrowded with metal items like car parts.
The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating three suspects involved in a convenience store robbery. The robbery occurred in the 4100 block of Andrews Highway at the Chevron back on April 23, 2017.
Big Spring police investigating a vandalism case that left behind over $3,000 in damage. We're told between between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, several vehicles were reported to be spray painted by vandals.
We now know how much money was raised in the 4th annual Bustin' for Badges clay shoot. Everything doubled this year as a grand total of $220,000 was raised this year.
