Vandalism in Big Spring leaves over $3,000 in damage, police investigating

Big Spring police investigating a vandalism case that left behind over $3,000 in damage.

We're told between between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, several vehicles were reported to be spray painted by vandals.

Police said a building at Howard College was also spray painted and damaged.

Authorities said at least three of the vehicle owners are wishing to prosecute those responsible.

We're told the incidents took place on Kentucky Way and East 17th Street.

According to the report, a witness said they saw four juveniles running from the 100 block of E. 17th St.

If you have any information, contact Howard County Crimestoppers at (432) 263-TIPS.

